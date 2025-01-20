Iran's Foreign Minister cancels his visit to New York сity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi's visit to New York has been abolished, the country’s spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on January 20, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian foreign minister was supposed to visit New York last week to attend a UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.

Baghaei indicated that this meeting would take place today in New York. However, the visit was canceled due to the processes related to the Gaza Strip over the past two days, mainly over the issue of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

To note, Israel and Hamas reached a cease-fire and prisoner release agreement at the Doha talks. The agreement consists of three stages and foresees a prisoner exchange as well as an initial ceasefire; Hamas pledged to release 33 Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza, while the Israeli side promised to release several Palestinian prisoners held in jails. The agreement entered into force on January 19.