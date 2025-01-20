Tehran to host 16th Azerbaijani-Iranian joint economic commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission between Azerbaijan and Iran is set to unfold in Tehran, Iran, on January 21-22, Trend reports citing the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev will lead the meeting.

The meeting will see a 40-member delegation from Azerbaijan, where discussions are set to touch on a range of topics such as the economy, transportation, banking, investment, energy, tourism, and more.

A cooperation agreement is anticipated to be signed on January 22 following the conclusion of discussions on these matters.

