Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan honors memory of January 20 tragedy martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze, together with the heads of accredited diplomatic missions and staff of the Georgian Embassy, paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their homeland 35 years ago, Trend reports, citing a post by the embassy on Facebook.

"As a result of the brutal suppression of protests by Soviet troops on January 20, 1990, peaceful civilians were killed. To honor their memory, heads of diplomatic missions visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid flowers on the graves of those who died for the homeland.

January 20 became a tragic yet heroic page in the modern history of the Azerbaijani people, marking the day of the fight for freedom and territorial integrity of the homeland," the publication reads.

To note, today marks the 35th anniversary of the January 20th tragedy.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The entry of Soviet troops resulted in an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan.

The brave souls of Azerbaijan placed their nation’s freedom, honor, and dignity above all, giving their lives and becoming martyrs.

