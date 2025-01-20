UK ambassador to Azerbaijan honors memory of January 20 tragedy victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku in connection with the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports via Auld's X publication.

“It's with deep sorrow that I honor the memory of the heroes who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan during the bloody events of January 20,” the publication said.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The entry of Soviet troops resulted in an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan.

The brave souls of Azerbaijan placed their nation’s freedom, honor, and dignity above all, giving their lives and becoming martyrs.

