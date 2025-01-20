Iran holds nuclear talks with European countries based on JCPOA - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Iran is holding nuclear talks with three European countries based on the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action (JCPOA), the country’s spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on January 20, Trend reports.

According to him, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action is a document approved by the UN Security Council. This document requires the participation of all parties involved in the process.

Baghaei noted that Iran's negotiations with European countries have a transparent basis.

The first round of dialog between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva on November 29, 2024. The next round of this dialogue was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.