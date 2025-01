BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles continues its work, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of the 20 January tragedy, Trend reports.

He noted that the consulate continues its activity despite being evacuated.

“The consulate's activity will be restored at the former place as soon as possible,” the minister said.

Will be updated