Azerbaijani State Security Service employees visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Head of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, and employees of the Service honored the memory of heroic sons of the Fatherland who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid carnations on their tombs in the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

The wreath was laid on behalf of the personnel of the State Security Service at the “Eternal Flame” monument.

The tombs of security officers buried in Baku's Alley of Martyrs were also visited.

To note, today marks the 35th anniversary of the tragedy of January 20.

The deployment of combat units of the Soviet army on January 20, 1990, against the broad masses of people who came out to the streets and squares of Baku to express their resolute protest against the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and the patronage of the USSR leadership led to an unprecedented tragedy in Azerbaijan.

The brave souls of the Fatherland, for whom the freedom, honor, and dignity of their country and people were uppermost in those tragic days, gave their lives in the name of the Fatherland, climbing to the pinnacle of martyrdom.

