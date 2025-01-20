EBRD names new climate strategy chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced Gianpiero Nacci as its new Managing Director for Climate Strategy and Delivery, effective January 1, 2025, Trend reports.

He succeeds Harry Boyd-Carpenter, who recently took on the role of Managing Director for the Sustainable Infrastructure Group.

An Italian national, Nacci has been a key figure in advancing the EBRD's climate agenda since joining in 2003. Over his tenure, he has held various leadership roles, including Director of Sustainable Business and Infrastructure, where he spearheaded efforts to integrate green finance and policy into the Bank's operations.

With expertise in industrial decarbonisation, circular economy, energy transition, and climate adaptation, Nacci has been instrumental in delivering impactful green financing solutions. "I am honored to take on this role and further the EBRD’s mission to address climate challenges and biodiversity loss. Together, we will scale up green financing and foster sustainable investments," he said.

In 2024, green finance accounted for over half of the EBRD’s business volume, reaching €9.7 billion. The Bank continues to lead climate financing efforts in its regions, leveraging private-sector partnerships to drive meaningful environmental change.