Kazakhstan, Russia launch joint investigation into AZAL plane crash - Azerbaijani prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Joint investigations are underway into the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) jet en route Baku-Grozny on December 25, 2024, near the city of Aktau, in coordination with the relevant authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia, including the Prosecutor's Office and law enforcement agencies, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"By the order and instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, all relevant state structures have been mobilized in connection with the investigation of the AZAL plane crash near Aktau, and they are carrying out their tasks according to their responsibilities. Criminal cases have been initiated in three countries – Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan – concerning the aviation accident.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Russia's relevant authorities have gathered evidence, which they will later jointly analyze to identify the responsible parties. Currently, the Russian Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General's Office are conducting the necessary investigative actions in this direction," he added.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and five crew members).

The incident claimed the lives of 38 people, and 29 were injured.

