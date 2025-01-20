Central Bank of Uzbekistan, international financial institutions discuss enhancing co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 20. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan and major international financial organizations, including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Finance Corporation, and Islamic Development Bank, discussed the development of cooperation, Trend reports.

During the discussions, participants reviewed the progress of ongoing collaborations and explored avenues for enhancing partnerships through the Central Bank’s forthcoming initiatives scheduled for this year.

Particular attention was given to the critical role of international financial institutions in providing expert recommendations and technical assistance. These contributions are seen as vital for bolstering the Central Bank’s operational capacities, increasing financial accessibility for the population and small businesses, and fostering the growth of Uzbekistan's financial markets. Emphasis was placed on leveraging global best practices and pursuing joint research efforts to achieve these goals.

The meeting wrapped up with a shared pledge to maintain ongoing communication and collaborate on rolling out new initiatives in the upcoming months.