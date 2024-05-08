Azerbaijan plays key role in diversifying our country's gas supply - Bulgarian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan has become an important and crucial partner for Bulgaria in the energy sector and plays a key role in diversifying our country's gas supply, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev said in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"In the fall of 2022, with the participation of President Aliyev, we started using the gas network between Greece and Bulgaria in the city of Sofia, thereby connecting the Southern Gas Corridor to Central and Eastern Europe," President Radev added.