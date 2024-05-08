Bulgaria offers Azerbaijan's SILK Way to set up joint regional airline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Bulgaria offers Azerbaijani company SILK Way to create a joint regional airline using unmanned aerial vehicles, executive director of Bulgarian company DRONAMICS Svilen Rangelov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the round table with companies from Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

Rangelov mentioned that his company uses long-range drones for air transportation.

He suggests starting a regional airline that will work with Silk Way in this industry.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), with support from the Ministry of Economy, has initiated an Azerbaijani-Bulgarian business forum in Baku. Officials and about 120 businessmen, particularly from the oil and gas, construction, engineering, furniture, insurance, consulting, and trade sectors, attend the forum.

