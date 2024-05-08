Visa strikes new deal to improve payment processing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Australian payments technology company DataMesh and Visa have partnered to improve the payment card payment processing experience, Trend reports.

According to DataMesh, this collaboration, which leverages the capabilities of DataMesh's Unify platform, provides a customizable alternative for businesses across industries.

"To boost productivity, Unify simplifies payment process modification for retail, services, oil, hotels, transportation, and other industries. The platform's powerful cloud infrastructure allows rapid integration with current platforms, saving operational expenses and helping firms upgrade from legacy systems," the company statement reads.

Commenting on the agreement, Data Mesh founder and CEO Mark Nagy stated that the partnership with Visa is a milestone that advances card acceptance solutions.

"We are excited to respond with innovative solutions to the evolving needs of merchants and shareholders around the world," he said.

Visa processes payment transactions between consumers, businesses, and financial and government institutions in more than 200 countries and territories. Visa's mission is to unite the world through an innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment network that promotes consumer well-being as well as business and economic prosperity.

