Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan discuss plans for electricity supply

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 8. Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have engaged in discussions regarding the extension of contracts for electricity supply from Turkmenistan in 2025 under mutually acceptable terms, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyzstan Foreign Ministry, discussions took place during a visit by the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Energy delegation to Ashgabat from May 3 to 6. During the visit, Altynbek Rysbekov, General Director of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan, OJSC, and the head of the delegation informed Turkmen counterparts about the international energy forum on Kyrgyzstan's investment potential, scheduled for June 10–11, 2024, in Vienna, Austria.

The forum is organized with the support of the World Bank (WB) and the assistance of the government of Austria. Rysbekov invited the Turkmen side to participate in this event. The forum aims to mobilize financial resources for the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP) in Kyrgyzstan.

Last year, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, announced that Kyrgyzstan plans to import 1.7 billion kWh of electricity from Turkmenistan in 2024. In total, last year Kyrgyzstan imported 3.2 billion kWh of electricity from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.