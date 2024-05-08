Turkmenistan and Türkiye advance cooperation to ease customs chores

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 8. The Turkmenistan State Customs Service and Türkiye's Ministry of Customs and Trade met online to discuss the expansion of customs procedural simplification cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen State Customs Service, during the meeting, the parties reviewed the draft Agreement on the Simplified Customs Corridor (CPC) and the Protocol on the Establishment of a Joint Customs Committee.

The exchange of preliminary information on goods transported within the corridor between the customs services of Turkmenistan and Türkiye forms the basis of the Simplified Customs Corridor project.

The parties emphasized that customs control will use this information to streamline procedures in the country of import.

Meanwhile, the officials added that the Joint Customs Committee was established to enhance and organize customs cooperation in accordance with Turkmenistan-Türkiye bilateral customs agreements.

The Turkmen side noted that Türkiye is one of Turkmenistan's main importing countries, adding that according to customs statistics, the total trade turnover between the two countries is constantly growing.

In this regard, the parties emphasized the urgency of establishing a Joint Customs Committee and a Simplified Customs Corridor, which could contribute to the further development of bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, for the entirety of 2023, the trade turnover between Türkiye and Turkmenistan reached $2.66 billion, indicating a 29.1 percent growth compared to 2022, when it amounted to $2.06 billion.