Azerbaijan, Bulgaria develop trusting strategic partnership - BACCI (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are developing a trusting strategic partnership, the foundations of which were laid by the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BACCI), Dimitar Bratanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a roundtable discussion involving companies from Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in Baku.

According to him, relations are growing steadily, not only in the energy sector.

"Azerbaijan operates 15 Bulgarian companies, but there are still many opportunities and areas for cooperation. We see a strong and reliable friend in Azerbaijan, and we believe in the future of our relations," Bratanov pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Business Forum has started in Baku, organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Foundation of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) with the support of the Ministry of Economy.

The Deputy Executive Director of AZPROMO, Zohrab Gadirov, and the Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Sahib Mammadov, are also participating in the forum.

Moreover, the forum is attended by government officials and around 120 businessmen representing various sectors, including industry, transportation, logistics, agriculture, ICT, oil and gas, construction, engineering, furniture, insurance, consulting, and trade industries.

