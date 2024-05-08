Kazakhstan plans to create new cross-border hubs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Kazakhstan plans to launch 5 cross-border transport and logistics hubs, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the anniversary summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Moscow, Trend reports.

“The priority issue is the modernization and expansion of transport and logistics infrastructure. It is not without reason that they say that where rails are laid, the path to new opportunities opens <...> As part of the global initiative “One Belt, One Road”, a Kazakh terminal was built in the Chinese city of Xi’an , which accounts for up to 40 percent of the volume of container traffic on the China-Europe route. There are also plans to launch 5 cross-border transport and logistics hubs on the borders with Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and the Caspian Sea,” he said.

According to him, in Kazakhstan by 2030 it is planned to repair 11 thousand and lay more than 5 thousand kilometers of new railways.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said that Kazakhstan has begun a large-scale modernization of international road checkpoints along the entire perimeter of the country. These comprehensive infrastructure solutions will contribute to further interconnection and expansion of the capabilities of Eurasian transport arteries.