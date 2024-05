BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Ismail Serageldin has been awarded Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Ismail Serageldin was awarded Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for his contribution to the development of relations of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the international arena.

