BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. A return to a bilateral approach in negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia offers hope for peace establishment in the South Caucasus region, according to an article by French expert for the Middle East, Sébastien Boussois, published in Le Figaro, Trend reports.

The material noted that this could have profound geopolitical consequences, while after decades of conflict, such an approach could bring hope during a period of global tension and the loss of effectiveness of the international community.

Boussois pointed out that Russia, the US, and the European Union have failed to succeed as mediators between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Ministerial delegations from both countries are actively discussing all issues directly, without international mediation. This process could lead to the signing of a peace agreement, ending the long-standing conflict," the expert said.

The expert also emphasized that Armenia's agreement to return four villages [occupied since the early 1990s] to Azerbaijan at the end of April is an indicator of its desire for peace.

"Armenia really has no choice; the country must be reintegrated into regional dynamics as quickly as possible. The opening of the Zangezur corridor will benefit both countries, allowing Azerbaijan to restore communication with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Armenia to trade with its neighbors. The Chinese people call this a win-win agreement. Both sides hope that the agreement will be signed before COP29, which will take place in late November in Baku," Boussois concluded.

