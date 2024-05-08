Bulgaria ranks among Azerbaijan's top export markets - Deputy Economy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Bulgaria ranks among Azerbaijan's top 10 export markets, with trade turnover increasing significantly compared to 2023, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov told a roundtable of Azerbaijani and Bulgarian companies, Trend reports.

He highlighted that in the first quarter of 2024 alone, bilateral trade surged nearly fourfold to $153 million, with Azerbaijan's exports to Bulgaria increasing by over fourfold to $146 million.

“Beyond commerce and investment, 65 documents have shaped our partnership. Recent projects like the 2.1 million-euro twinning program demonstrate our multilateral engagement inside EU frameworks. These efforts demonstrate our commitment to collaboration across disciplines,” Mammadov said.

He extended an invitation to Bulgarian companies to undertake projects in Azerbaijan's economic zones and the country's liberated territories.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with the Ministry of Economy's support, organized the Azerbaijani-Bulgarian business forum, which kicked off in Baku.

Deputy Executive Director at AZPROMO Zohrab Gadirov and Chairman of the Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dimitar Bratanov also attended the event.

Moreover, the forum hosts officials and approximately 120 businessmen representing various sectors, including industry, transportation, logistics, agriculture, ICT, oil and gas, construction, engineering, furniture, insurance, consulting, and trade.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel