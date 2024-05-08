Azerbaijani FM, Israeli MFA's political director explore multidimensional co-op prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Political Director at the Israeli Foreign Ministry Aliza Bin Noun have discussed various aspects of bilateral and multilateral relations between the countries, including economic, security, high technology, the current situation and prospects for cooperation in these areas, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Bayramov informed in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

The parties also exchanged views on international and regional issues of widespread concern.

During the visit of the Israeli delegation, a regular meeting was held within the framework of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Israel.

At the consultations, the delegation of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the Israeli delegation - by Bin Noun.

