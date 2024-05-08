Support for preparation of Azerbaijan's Biennial Transparency Report on Climate Change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. COP29 leadership shared important progress being made on the work to prepare Azerbaijan’s Biennial Transparency Report in relation to climate change. Technical workshops were held in Baku on May 6-7, 2024, for officials to receive training on preparing this report, Trend reports.

Leaders from the UNFCCC presented information on requirements for the Biennial Transparency Report (BTR), and the which is the main component of the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev emphasised that climate finance is one of the priorities of the COP29 Presidency. The Lead Negotiator also shared that great progress was being made on Azerbaijan's own BTR.

During the two-day training, the main elements of the Enhanced Transparency Framework were shared with departments, as well as the modalities, procedures, technologies and software required to prepare BTRs.