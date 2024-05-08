Russia hails Azerbaijani-Armenian FMs meeting in Kazakhstan's Almaty - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Russia applauds the Almaty meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on May 10, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Moscow is ready to continue to assist in promoting the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process. These issues are also on the agenda of today's negotiations between Putin and Pashinyan," she said.

Meanwhile, following the previously reached agreements, the negotiations between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and the Armenian Foreign Minister will be held in Almaty on May 10, 2024.

The spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aybek Smadiyarov stated on April 30 that Baku and Yerevan confirmed their participation in the negotiations in Almaty.

Moreover, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had earlier proposed a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"I applaud the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers' agreement to negotiate a peace treaty on the Kazakh side's proposal. It is symbolic that this important event will take place in Almaty, where in December 1991 the historic Alma-Ata Declaration was signed, which consolidated the foundations of the independent development of the CIS countries and approved the principles of defining interstate borders. I believe that the upcoming meeting will serve the practical implementation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements and will contribute to the early establishment of a lasting and long-term peace in the South Caucasus," the statement of the Kazakh president said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel