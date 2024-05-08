Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are bound together by relations based on traditional friendship and mutual trust - Rumen Radev

Politics Materials 8 May 2024 14:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. We are bound together by relations based on traditional friendship, understanding, and mutual trust. We conduct a high-level political-strategic dialogue, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev said in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

He said: “Our high-level political dialogue paves the way for ensuring economic prosperity not only for our countries but also for the Caucasus and Black Sea basin, and contributes to Europe's energy security.”

