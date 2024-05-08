Azerbaijani envoy conveys COP29 invitation to Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency's member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyev has met with a member of the Presidency of this country, Željko Komšić, and presented a letter of invitation from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Trend reports.

During the meeting, the ambassador provided detailed information on the work related to preparations for COP29 in Azerbaijan and on the large-scale projects being implemented in the field of transition to green energy.

Komšić inquired about the reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

He noted that he has not yet visited Azerbaijan but is interested in the work being done in the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the ongoing reforms.

The meeting saw an exchange of opinions on a wide range of relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

