Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with EAEC countries increased 1.7 times - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Community increased 1.7 times, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the anniversary summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Moscow, Trend reports.

“In a relatively short period, our Community has transformed into an important and promising integration association in the international space. Together, more than a thousand different regulatory documents were adopted. The correctness of the chosen vector of development of our community is confirmed by the macroeconomic results of the decade. Thus, the trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the member countries of the Community has increased 1.7 times, reaching $28.5 billion, and exports more than 2 times,” he said.

President Tokayev pointed out that cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Community contributes to the progressive development of the economy of Kazakhstan.

“Based on the results of last year alone, the country’s GDP grew by 5.1 percent. We consider this a good result,” the president added.