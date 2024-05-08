Bulgarian First Lady gets acquinted with samples of Azerbaijan's national cuisine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. First Lady of the Republic of Bulgaria Desislava Radeva familiarized herself with samples of Azerbaijan`s national cuisine, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova informed the First Lady of Bulgaria about the features of the country's traditional cuisine.

The First Lady was presented with national cuisine samples such as shah plov, kuku, dushbara, gutab, dolma, dovga, as well as the national desert - shekerbura.

Then, the Bulgarian First Lady observed the cooking methods of the traditional dishes. The introduction to the rich and diverse dishes of Azerbaijan's national cuisine left a lasting impression on Desislava Radeva.