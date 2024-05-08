Azerbaijani Central Bank, insurance companies address sectoral strategic primacies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and executives of the local insurance companies discussed the sector's strategic priorities, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"At the Central Bank, we convened our next gathering of insurance industry leaders. During the meeting, we went over the Q1 results and talked about the future of the sector. Furthermore, we covered important ground, such as the sector's long-term objectives, programs running within this structure, and efforts to strengthen consumer protections," he explained.

To note, the total collections of 10 leading insurance companies in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.12 billion manat ($660 million), or 91.99 percent of the total insurance collections in 2023.

Meanwhile, the total payments of the 10 leading insurance companies amounted to 557.3 million manat ($327.6 million), making up 94.9 percent of the total insurance payments.

