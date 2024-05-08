Bulgarian President pays tribute to Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Bulgarian President pays tribute to Alley of Martyrs in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

President Rumen Radev paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Bulgarian President then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

