Dates of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria intergovernmental commission meeting announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. A regular meeting of the Azerbaijani-Bulgarian intergovernmental commission is planned to be held in July, Acting Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov said during the meeting of companies of the two countries in Baku, Trend reports.

At the next meeting, he claims, the business communities of the two nations will review the agreements made in Baku and look forward to discussing opportunities for future collaboration.

"With the launch of air connection between Baku and Sofia in June, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are stepping up their cooperation, which is already flourishing in several areas," Malinov noted.

In parallel with the most rapidly growing energy cooperation, he noted that there are numerous opportunities for companies from other industries to interact.

