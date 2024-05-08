Azerbaijan's Tourism Development working group shows high engagement - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The activity of the "Tourism Development" working group is apparent, Secretariat Head of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings of Azerbaijan Vusal Shikhaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the "Tourism Development" working group event hosted by the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings on the theme "Progress report on the 2023 Action Plan and forthcoming priorities."

Shikhaliyev highlighted the direct correlation between the State Tourism Agency and other state entities' active engagement at the event and their significant contributions to this sector.

He stressed the importance of conducting a comparative analysis of pertinent indicators, particularly development indices in Azerbaijan's tourism sector, based on international benchmarks and implementing related initiatives.

"The primary focus of the 'Tourism Development' working group lies in the annual publication of the Travel and Tourism Development Index by the World Economic Forum," he added.

