Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee to address IOC over substandard medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan will turn to the International Olympic Committee after inspection of all medals, which lost quality, won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Olympics in Paris, the spokesperson of the National Olympic Committee Murad Farzaliyev said in response to Trend's inquiry.

He noted that thorough proceedings are underway on the issue.

“Proceedings are underway over the medals won at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, which turned out to be of low quality. Some athletes have already approached us, but not all. All medals will be checked, and after the completion of the proceedings, we will appeal to the International Olympic Committee,” Farzaliyev added.

To note, several athletes who won medals at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics claimed that the medals were of poor quality; they lost color and the outer side peeled off.

Athletes who won medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have handed back more than 100 medals to the organizing committee with complaints of poor quality.

Following the initial complaints, the organizing committee promised to change the medals of all athletes who complained of damage or poor quality. However, amid the mass return of medals, Marc Schwartz, director of the Paris Mint, where the medals were made, opted to fire three heads of the production department.