Turkish Consulate General in Syria's Aleppo resumes operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Turkish Consulate General in Aleppo has renewed its activity after 13 years of break, Trend reports.

The Consulate General will gradually increase the number of employees and start providing services to the public. Türkiye's Charge d'Affaires to Syria Burhan Koroglu stated that Ankara will support Syria's development after the departure of the Baath Party.

“We will do our best to ensure that our Syrian brothers and sisters whom we have hosted for many years return home safely. Relations between Türkiye and Syria will develop, and we will support the process of Syria's entry into the world,” he said.

To note, the Turkish embassy in Damascus began its work on December 14.