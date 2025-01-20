Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan commemorates 35th anniversary of January 20 tragedy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy was honored today in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

According to information, the authorized representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Fuad Najafli; representatives of the state and government; deputies of the Supreme Majlis; consuls general of the Republic of Türkiye and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic; servicemen of the Nakhchivan garrison; members of the “Veterans of Nakhchivan” and “Families of Martyrs of Nakhchivan” NGOs; as well as hundreds of residents of Nakhchivan city came to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate martyrs.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was first performed with the accompaniment of the Military Band.

Then the authorized representative, state and government representatives visited the graves of the martyrs and laid carnations on the graves.

Fuad Najafli met with the family members of the martyrs and expressed his respect.

The monument in memory of the martyred soldiers of the Turkish army, who came to the aid of Nakhchivan in the struggle against the Armenian Dashnaks in 1918-1920, and the monument of Mother were also visited in the Alley of Martyrs, to which flowers were laid.

To note, today marks the 35th anniversary of the tragedy of January 20.

The deployment of combat units of the Soviet army on January 20, 1990, against the broad masses of people who came out to the streets and squares of Baku to express their resolute protest against the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and the patronage of the USSR leadership led to an unprecedented tragedy in Azerbaijan.

The brave souls of the Fatherland, for whom the freedom, honor, and dignity of their country and people were uppermost in those tragic days, gave their lives in the name of the Fatherland, climbing to the pinnacle of martyrdom.