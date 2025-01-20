Azerbaijani energy ministry staff visit Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The staff of the Ministry of Energy visited the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

The leadership and staff of the Ministry of Energy visited the graves of January 20 martyrs and sons of the Fatherland who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of Azerbaijan and honored their bright memory.

They laid flowers on the graves of the martyrs.

To note, today is the 35th anniversary of the tragedy of January 20.

The deployment of combat units of the Soviet army on January 20, 1990, against the broad masses of people who came out to the streets and squares of Baku to express their resolute protest against the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and the patronage of the USSR leadership led to an unprecedented tragedy in Azerbaijan.

The brave souls of the Fatherland, for whom the freedom, honor, and dignity of their country and people were uppermost in those tragic days, gave their lives in the name of the Fatherland, climbing to the pinnacle of martyrdom.