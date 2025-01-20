Azerbaijani gas supplies to Bulgaria resumed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. On January 19, natural gas supplies to Bulgargaz were resumed under a long-term contract with Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the company.

On January 6, 2025, the company received a notification about technical problems that resulted in the temporary suspension of gas supplies from Azerbaijan from January 7, 2025.

During the temporary suspension, Bulgargaz continued to meet all requests from its customers from various sources. These included reserves in the Chiren underground gas storage facility, imports of previously delivered liquefied natural gas (LNG) stored in Türkiye, as well as LNG supplies from the terminal in Alexandroupolis, Greece.