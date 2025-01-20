Azerbaijan's Shusha commemorates blessed memory of martyrs (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, January 20. The memory of the martyrs of the January 20 tragedy, who became a symbol of national unity and patriotism, was honored with a minute of silence in Shusha city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The employees of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district and the State Reserve Department of Shusha city, as well as heads of law enforcement bodies, departments, and enterprises operating in the city, and residents of the city, honored the memory of the martyrs at the ceremony.

To note, today is the 35th anniversary of the tragedy of January 20.

The deployment of combat units of the Soviet army on January 20, 1990, against the broad masses of people who came out to the streets and squares of Baku to express their resolute protest against the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and the patronage of the USSR leadership led to an unprecedented tragedy in Azerbaijan.

The brave souls of the Fatherland, for whom the freedom, honor, and dignity of their country and people were uppermost in those tragic days, gave their lives in the name of the Fatherland, climbing to the pinnacle of martyrdom.