Staff of Azerbaijan's ministry of digital development and transportation visit Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The staff of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport visited the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

The carnations were laid on the graves of the martyrs who gave their lives for the freedom of the Fatherland; their light memory was honored.

To note, today is the 35th anniversary of the tragedy of January 20.

The deployment of combat units of the Soviet army on January 20, 1990, against the broad masses of people who came out to the streets and squares of Baku to express their resolute protest against the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and the patronage of the USSR leadership led to an unprecedented tragedy in Azerbaijan.

The brave souls of the Fatherland, for whom the freedom, honor, and dignity of their country and people were uppermost in those tragic days, gave their lives in the name of the Fatherland, climbing to the pinnacle of martyrdom.