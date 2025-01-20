I succeeded to secretly shoot during January 20 tragedy in Baku - famous photographer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. I came here secretly by train from Moscow 35 years ago, the famous photographer Reza Deghati said, Trend reports.

He noted that the territory was filled with people.

“Everyone was crying. Baku's roads were closed. Foreign journalists were not allowed here. Only I was able to make it. I came from Paris to Moscow and from there to Baku. If I had been caught, I would have been wiped out,” he noted.

Degati emphasized that he was able to secretly conduct filming in Baku for three days.

“I filmed everything that happened. I found the bodies of the Martyrs in the morgues and photographed them, filming the wounded in the hospital.

Baku was full of Soviet tanks. After the shoot, I returned to Moscow with a false document and then drove to Paris. In Moscow, I said that I came here from Paris to shoot an opera,” he noted.

To note, today marks the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

The deployment of combat units of the Soviet army on January 20, 1990, against the broad masses of people who came out to the streets and squares of Baku to express their resolute protest against the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and the patronage of the USSR leadership led to an unprecedented tragedy in Azerbaijan.

The brave souls of the Fatherland, for whom the freedom, honor, and dignity of their country and people were uppermost in those tragic days, gave their lives in the name of the Fatherland, climbing to the pinnacle of martyrdom.