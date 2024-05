BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan's gas exports to Bulgaria are increasing year by year, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Trend reports.

“Last year, Azerbaijan transported 1.25 billion cubic meters of gas to the Bulgarian market. For comparison, I can say that in 2022, this figure was only 600 million,” the head of state added.