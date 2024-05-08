Azerbaijani Railroads sees growth in passenger traffic in all directions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC reported a 21 percent increase in passenger transportation within the country in April 2024 compared to April 2023, Trend reports.

“In April this year, Azerbaijan Railways carried 684,862 passengers, while in April 2023 the number of passengers amounted to 564,038," the information noted.

In April, the Absheron Ring Road carried 656,269 passengers, down from 538,904 in the same period in 2023.

The Baku-Agstafa-Baku route transported 24,975 people in April, up from 23,500 in April 2023. And along the Baku-Gabala-Baku route - 3,618 passengers against 1,634 people for the same period in 2023,” the information emphasized.

