Brugge to play with Fiorentina in Conference League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The return matches of the semifinals of the Conference League start today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The sole match of the day of this tournament will be held in Belgium, where local Bruges will host Fiorentina.

The home team will try to take revenge for the defeat on the road.

To note, Olympiacos will host Aston Villa in the other semifinal on May 9.

Conference League

Semi-Finals, second leg

May 8, 8:45 p.m.

Bruges - Fiorentina

First game - 2:3

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel