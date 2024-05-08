Brugge to play with Fiorentina in Conference League

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 8 May 2024 14:56 (UTC +04:00)

Vugar Imanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The return matches of the semifinals of the Conference League start today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The sole match of the day of this tournament will be held in Belgium, where local Bruges will host Fiorentina.

The home team will try to take revenge for the defeat on the road.

To note, Olympiacos will host Aston Villa in the other semifinal on May 9.

Conference League
Semi-Finals, second leg
May 8, 8:45 p.m.

Bruges - Fiorentina

First game - 2:3

