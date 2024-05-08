President of Tajikistan leaves for Russia's Moscow

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 8. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has left on a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

Additionally, it is reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, and other officials are accompanying Emomali Rahmon on this visit.

Besides, it is expected that during the visit, Emomali Rahmon will take part in solemn events dedicated to the 79th anniversary of Victory Day and an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state.

To note, during a telephone conversation between the presidents of Tajikistan and Russia on May 3, Vladimir Putin invited Emomali Rahmon to take part in the upcoming meeting of CIS heads of state and Victory Day events.

