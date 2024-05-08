Azerbaijan actively engaged in extensive co-op with partner countries, including Bulgaria, in green energy cable project - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan is actively engaged in extensive cooperation with partner countries, including Bulgaria, in the green energy cable project, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that the feasibility study, expected to be completed in a few months, will pave the way for the project to commence, the head of state said: “Therefore, Azerbaijan aims not only to position itself as a supplier of oil and gas to the European market but also as a provider of green energy. The potential is substantial, and we will further discuss this at the end of the year during the COP29 conference.”