AFFA investigates incidents that occurred in match Qarabag - Neftchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. AFFA has investigated the incidents that occurred in the match of the XXXIII round of the Azerbaijani Premier League between the clubs Qarabag and Neftchi, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

A legal assessment has been given to the incidents that happened in the match.

Qarabag was fined 800 manat ($470.3) for the fact that the club's fans threw foreign objects on the field. The team will pay 1000 manat ($587.8) for the mass insulting statements of Aghdam club fans.

Neftchi player Yuri Matias received a straight red card for insulting the referee and was disqualified for 4 games, 2 of which were suspended. He caused a loss of 3000 manat ($1,763) to the capital club. The probationary period was set for 3 months.

Meanwhile, Neftchi was fined 1000 manat because of mass insults from Baku fans and will pay for the damage caused to the stadium (10 seats broken by the capital club's fans).

To note, Qarabag defeated Neftchi with a score of 5:0.

