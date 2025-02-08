Kyrgyzstan to open testing laboratory for textile and apparel products

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 8. Kyrgyzstan is gearing up to roll out a testing laboratory for textile and apparel products, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

The signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, Kyrgyz company KyrgSert, and Chinese company Xinjiang Tianyu Engineering Testing marks a key step in this initiative.

The MoU aims to establish a partnership that’s built to last, fostering a win-win situation for all involved. It’s all about rolling up sleeves and getting down to brass tacks with an investment project aimed at setting up a testing laboratory that ticks all the boxes for international standards in textile and apparel products.

The laboratory will allow for testing textile products to ensure compliance with international and national quality standards, issuing certificates confirming the safety of products for consumer health and the environment, providing consultancy services to the apparel industry on product quality and safety, and promoting the adoption of international certification standards in manufacturing enterprises.

This project is set to pave the way for new opportunities in Kyrgyzstan's textile and apparel industries, giving domestic products a fighting chance in the global arena and boosting exports to boot.

