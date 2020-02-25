Turkmenistan attends GS1 Global Forum 2020

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb.25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen delegation has taken part in Global Forum of GS1, international organization which maintains registration and barcode standardization matters, held in Brussels (Belgium), Trend reports via Business Turkmenistan agency.

Turkmenistan at the event was represented by Aykamar Malikguliyeva, Chairman of the National Organization of Turkmenistan for the barcode (NOTB). The event was dedicated to discussion of modern digital transformation, challenges on Global Data Model and information exchange perspectives.

Turkmenistan became member of GSI in 2015, and the products made in the country have been assigned a relevant international bar code. The decision to admit the country was supported by 111 member countries at the General Assembly of GS1 in Sydney (Australia).

Turkmenistan's national organization for bar coding is co-funded by the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.