Turkmen and Chinese companies explore trade and economic co-op expansion

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. Representatives of Turkmen and Chinese companies held an online meeting, during which they discussed the prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation between the countries, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the meeting was attended by representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, the 'Turkmen Logistics' Association, and other organizations, as well as the head of the Chinese Huahe International consulting company and representatives of about a hundred companies.

The parties discussed specific areas for expanding the trade and economic partnership between Turkmenistan and China, including the use of the advantages of the Turkmen market by Chinese businesses.

At the same time, the participants also exchanged views on the prospects for further deepening bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the development of an economic partnership between Turkmenistan and China includes active cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure projects, and trade.

China is an important consumer of Turkmen natural gas and finances and builds infrastructure facilities in Turkmenistan, and both countries continue to strengthen economic ties, which brings mutual benefits and contributes to the development of both economies.

