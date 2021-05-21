Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 49,930 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan as of May 20, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, 14,615 people received the first dose of the vaccine, while 35,315 received the second one. It is noted that the total number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan amounted to 1,512,421.

It is reported that the highest rate of vaccination per day for the reporting period was recorded in the Fergana region – 7,810 people. It is followed by Namangan and Andijan regions – 6,011 and 5,491 people, respectively. The smallest number of vaccinated citizens accounted for Khorezm and Syrdarya regions, 1,294 and 901 people, respectively.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

It is noted that vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

