Measures approved to create modern greenhouses in the regions of Uzbekistan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a resolution “On measures to create modern greenhouses in the regions on the basis of public-private partnerships,” Trend reports citing UzDaily.

The document was adopted for the rational use of land and water resources, the development of greenhouses based on energy-saving technologies, an increase in production and export volumes of agricultural products, as well as the widespread attraction of foreign direct investment and qualified specialists to the sphere of foreign direct investment and an increase in the number of families with their own business in the country.

The head of Uzbekistan approved a proposal for the construction of greenhouses on personal plots and in households of the initiative population with an area of at least 10 acres.

A proposal was also approved to create greenhouses on land areas put into agricultural use, reserve low-yielding land areas freed from cotton and grain, as well as empty land areas recognized as unsuitable, occupied by gardens and vineyards, each with an area of at least 20 acres, covering also residential complexes.

It was determined that the construction, equipment and operation of housing and greenhouse complexes are carried out on the basis of public-private partnership. At the same time, the state partner allocates land areas - on the basis of the lease right following an open tender held among investors, ensures the laying of external engineering and communication networks (ICS, including gas, water, electricity, internal roads) to the housing and greenhouse complexes and provides the benefits specified in this resolution.

Investors, in turn, provide preparation and examination of pre-project and project documentation, as well as develop a concept and design estimates for construction projects, equipping and operating housing and greenhouse complexes.

Investors also fulfill obligations to finance the costs of construction, equipping and operation of housing and greenhouse complexes, carry out work on accounting and sale of manufactured products, starting from the date of commissioning of housing and greenhouse complexes until the date specified in the contract, and also comply with the terms of contracts, prisoners with a state partner and an initiative population.

Investors undertake to pay for services within the agreed time frame and in the agreed amount, starting from the date of commissioning of housing and greenhouse complexes, provide free registration to the initiative population of housing and greenhouse complexes in which it operates, with the transfer to the state partner after the expiration of the agreement on PPP.

The proactive population carries out activities in housing and greenhouse complexes on the basis of an agreement concluded from the date of their commissioning until the agreed date, and is engaged in the production of products in these complexes in the form of self-employment;

The population also accepts housing and greenhouse complexes on a gratuitous basis upon the expiration of the agreed period - on the basis of ownership, the land on which they are located - on the basis of the lease right (for the duration of the lease agreement) with the provision of further targeted and efficient operation of housing and greenhouse complexes. complexes.

Greenhouses are built on personal plots and in households of the initiative population based on the requirements and capabilities of the initiative population and investors on the basis of an agreement concluded between them.

For a period until 31 December 2021, ready-made modern greenhouses, consisting of parts not produced in Uzbekistan, imported from abroad for the construction of housing and greenhouse complexes, are exempt from customs duties.

For a period until 31 December 2021, materials, raw materials and components imported from abroad for the production of greenhouses and housing and greenhouse complexes not produced in Uzbekistan are exempt from customs duties.

The land tax rates for greenhouses and housing and greenhouse complexes, as well as the property tax rates for residential premises as part of the housing and greenhouse complexes, are set at 50% for three years, starting from the date of their commissioning.